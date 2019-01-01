Woman killed in Richmond hit-and-run
Plunky & Oneness perform ‘Only You’

Posted 3:01 pm, January 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – J. Plunky Branch is a Richmond Music Icon who travels the world with his signature Afro-Funk Sound.  His talented group, “Plunky & Oneness” is a favorite throughout the Central Virginia. They stopped by Virginia This Morning to perform an original composition called, “Only You.” For more information you can visit http://www.plunkyone.com