Man wanted for striking, injuring woman with glass bottle

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of striking a woman with a glass bottle and causing a laceration to her head.

On Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., police responded to John Randolph Medical Center to meet with a victim of an aggravated assault.

While at a party at Summit Pointe Apartments, she says she was struck in the head with a glass bottle which caused a laceration to her head requiring staples to close.

Police are asking for help from the public in locating Wayne Farrington who is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Farrington is described as being 5’11” and 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Wayne Farrington, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.