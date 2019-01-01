× Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree

RICHMOND, Va. — Christmas tree recycling has officially started in Central Virginia, here’s a list of area recycling locations.

Richmond City

Residents of the City of Richmond can recycle their trees through their tenth annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road, near the Boulevard. Only live undecorated trees will be accepted. Proof of Richmond residency will be required.

Residents can also take trees to the East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road or the Richmond Southside Transfer Station, 3520 N. Hopkins Road.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County residents can recycle their live, undecorated trees at either of the county’s two convenience centers at no charge.

You can drop your tree off through January 31, 2019 at multiple locations.

Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Rd. off Genito Rd. or off Hull St. Rd. (Monday, Tuesday, Friday through Sunday 9:30 am – 6 pm)

Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Rd. off Rt. 10 (Ironbridge Rd.) (Monday, Thursday, Friday through Sunday 9:30 am – 6 pm)

Henrico County

Henrico County residents can recycle their Christmas tree from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 6.

The free service, sponsored by Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities, preserves landfill space and protects the environment.

Undecorated trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot;

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot;

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295; and

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

Hanover County

Hanover County residents can recycle their Christmas tree from December 26 through Jan. 31, 2019.

Undecorated trees will be accepted at the following locations:

301 Transfer Station , Courtland Farm Rd. (Rt. 820) – 8a – 4p, Mon – Sat (closed Sunday and holidays)

Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Ln. (Rt. 710) – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Courthouse Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Rd. – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Rd. (Rt. 715) – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Rd. (Rt. 688) – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Rd. (Rt. 783) – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Rd. (Rt. 715) – 7a – 7p, daily (closed holidays)

Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights residents can recycle their trees at the Recycling Center on January 5, 6, 11 and 12.

The Recycling Center is located at 2701 Conduit Road behind the Sheetz Gas Station. It is open Fridays and Saturdays, 8 am to noon and 1 – 5:00 p.m. (closed from 12-1 pm and holidays)

Residents can also call (804) 479-7056 for more information.

For more information about Christmas tree recycling and additional localities, click here.