RICHMOND, Va. - Writing things down can help keep things in order, whether it be for budgeting, house project or keeping track of your financial plan. Richmond-based financial expert JB Bryan joined us with some important tips that might help you keep your budget on track this new year. JB Bryan offers free weekly money seminars and webinars. For more information, you can visit www.jbbryan.com.
Get your budget back on track in 2019
