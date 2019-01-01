RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond based band “Evolution of the Groove” made a return visit to our studio and performed their song “Bobbin’” for us. The band, comprised of Chris Scalfani, Nick Skinner, Nathaniel Clark, Jaylin Brown, Andrew Rohlk, Nelson Valentine, James Joyner, and C.J. Alicea, has made a name of itself in the Richmond music scene. For more information, you can visit http://www.etgband.com
Evolution of the Groove perform ‘Bobbin’
