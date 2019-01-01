All-clear after crews respond to gas smell at Oliver Hill building
RICHMOND, Va. — Capitol Police says a suspicious situation on Capitol Square has been resolved.
Along with Richmond Fire, Capitol Police responded to the smell of natural gas at the Oliver Hill building at 102 Governor Street on Capitol Square.
Officials asked citizens to avoid the area while they investigate. Police now say citizens can resume normal activity.
No additional information has been released at this time.
37.540725 -77.436048