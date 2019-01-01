× 💰 $1 million New Year’s raffle ticket sold in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. — There were three winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, that are worth $1 million. One of those tickets was sold in Chesterfield County.

Ticket #298640 was bought at Sheetz located at 20 South Providence Road.

There were two additional $1 million winners sold in the state.

Ticket #163551 (bought at Four Mile Run Shell, 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington)

Ticket #260608 (bought at 7-Eleven, 14533 Lee Road, Chantilly)

Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #014979 (bought at Fas Mart, 1248 Crozet Avenue, Crozet)

Ticket #077974 (bought at Hari Sai Exxon, 10400 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico)

Ticket #091470 (bought at Handy Mart, 1611 Senseny Road, Winchester)

Ticket #192129 (bought at 7-Eleven, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg)

Ticket #325214 (bought at 7-Eleven, 13639 Dumfries Road, Manassas)

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted here.