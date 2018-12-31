RICHMOND, Va. - There are literally trillions of online searchers made each year on various people, places, and things. As 2018 comes to an end, it’s interesting to find out what we searched for most over the past year. Google search trends expert, Justin Barr, joined us to share the results of Google’s annual “Year in Search” report. To learn more, you can visit https://www.blog.google/products/search/year-in-search-2018/.
Top trending stories of 2018
