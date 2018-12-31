Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond-based Reggae band ‘Adwela & The Uprising’ were named ‘Best New Artist in 2015’ by the Virginia Reggae Awards. The talented group has opened for legendary acts including Third World and the Wailers, and perform up and down the east coast. ‘Adwela & The Uprising’ performed the song “Warrior” off of their new album ‘The Road Less Traveled.’

You can catch them live in concert this Friday, January 4th at On Cue Sports Bar and Grill in Front Royal, Virginia. For more information you can visit http://www.adwelaandtheuprising.com/