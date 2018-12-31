× Police warn residents to avoid ‘illegal’ celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. – Chesterfield and Richmond Police Departments are warning residents to avoid celebratory gunfire as they bring in the New Year.

Firing a gun in the city limits is illegal and dangerous, said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications says they received more than 180 reports of gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2017.

Officers and detectives will staff all four precincts in the city — based on data from last year’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day incidents.

“Officers throughout the city will be responding to calls of random gunfire and will identify offenders and make arrests,” the spokesperson added.

In 2014, Brendon’s Law was enacted, making it illegal to fire a gunshot into the air. If a shot fired into the air, including celebratory gunfire, injures someone, the shooter could face felony charges.

The law was passed after -7-year-old Brendon Mackey died walking home with his dad from a firework show in Brandermill. Police believe a celebratory gunshot fired into the air on July 4, 2013 struck and killed Mackey, and to this day the case remains unsolved.

Police continue to seek information related to Brendon Mackey’s death. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.