× Man killed in Chesterfield crash after suffering medical emergency

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police believe the 72-year-old man killed in a crash Monday morning was suffering from a medical emergency.

The fatal crash occurred in the 12600 block of Bailey Bridge Road at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Timothy Brown, 72, ran off the road and came to a stop in the ditch.

Brown, of the 10800 block of Avening Road in Chesterfield, was found unresponsive in the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this point, the investigation indicates that Mr. Brown may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.