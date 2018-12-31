Jessica Noll picks up tab for shopper in Walmart checkout line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Jessica Noll surprised a shopper at the checkout line at Walmart to help them end the year on the right note.

“We’re rounding out the month and we're going to surprise a shopper here on New Year’s Eve and help their celebration get kick-started,” said Noll.

Noll caught up with a woman buying some household items, stuffed animals and holiday supplies.

She was floored when Noll offered to pick up the tab.

“You certainly can,” said the customer. “Thank you so much.”

