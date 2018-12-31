How to achieve the perfect New Year’s Eve look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - New Year’s Eve is a great time to take your makeup look up a notch. Makeup artist Kara Waggoner joined us to show us the steps for achieving glowing skin and a bold, red lip for your big night out!

There are many shades of red, but she suggests a deep, blue red for the holidays!

*Make sure lips are clean from product and dry.

*Next use Anastasia Lip Stain in “sardine” with a MAC lip brush, fill in lightly and let dry.

*Next apply Bare Minerals gloss, which has some shimmer, or you can skip this step and leave the lip matte.

*To add shimmer to eyes, apply Estee Lauder Cream Eyeshadow in “Wicked Peach” on the lid (you can use your finger or Mach #242 brush)

*Add shimmer Mac pigment shimmer (not glitter) highlight to cheek bones, corner of eyes, down the nose and above the Cupid’s bow on the lips.

*Add to collarbones and décolleté

*For extra drama - add glitter liner very softly with MAC Dazzleliner to your lash line.

You can find more tips from Kara at https://www.karawaggoner.com/