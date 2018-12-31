Family and friends pay $1 million to bail out previously convicted rapist facing new accusations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends paid 1 million dollars in money bail to get Cornelius Florman out of jail just before Christmas, according to court records out of Lee County, Florida.

The 52-year-old Reynolds Metals heir who was convicted of rape in Chesterfield in 1986 was again arrested in October of last year in connection to another rape in Florida back in 1998.

Court records show his DNA matched the DNA collected by a physical evidence recovery kit conducted on the woman that was raped in 1998.

The 44-year-old victim told police a man asked her for a ride off the beach and raped her after knocking her unconscious.

Florman grew up in the West End and has been at the center of several cases in the Commonwealth.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for raping a nurse inside her Bon Air home in 1986.

Florman was also charged with raping a Henrico County woman back in 1986 in her neighborhood near the University of Richmond but a judge declared a mistrial in the case

Florman is supposed to go to trial for the Florida case on January 10th.