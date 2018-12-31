× Babysitter arrested after 7-month-old girl dies in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A babysitter has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect in connection to the death of an infant in Chesterfield County.

Police say they are investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl after she sustained life-threatening injuries.

The child was hospitalized with severe head trauma at Chippenham Hospital after a reported fall on December 27. She died on Sunday, December 30.

The child’s babysitter, Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, 33, was arrested on December 28 for felony child neglect.

Godinez-Gonzalez is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on January 3.

Police continue their investigation into this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.