RICHMOND, Va. - Many foods have additives and often contain hidden sugars, which could lead to obesity in both adults and children. The creator of “The Doctor Yum” project, Dr. Nimali Fernando joined us, along with the project’s registered dietician, Sarah Moran, to talk about four different ways parents can become savvy about foods made with hidden sugars.

For more information on Dr. Nimali Fernando and the The Dr. Yum Project, you can visit their website at www.doctoryum.org.