Pick winning NOT4ME video entry; help area teen win $1500!

CBS 6 put out the call and area teens responded in a big way! Dozens of area students submitted 20 second videos explaining why underage drinking is not for them as part of the NOT4ME video challenge sponsored by Loveland Distributing and CBS 6.
Students wrote, starred-in and filmed an array of video entries to discouraging underage drinking.
Narrowing it down to five finalists was no easy task a now we need your help to choose the winner between now and Jan. 27.
Here are the top five entries:
- “Not for Me” — Christopher T. from Cosby High
- “Our Time” — Collin M. from Lee-Davis High
- “Growing to Do What’s Right” — Jonathan R. from Lee-Davis High
- “This is Why” — John D. from Patrick Henry High
- “Capturing the Good Moments” — Jamie S. from Varina High
The winning video will be broadcast during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS on Feb. 10 and continue to run through June 2019.
NOT4ME For Students | NOT4ME For Teachers | Student Release Form | Official Rules
2018 Winners
Haley O. from Atlee High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video “The Process of Filming.” She scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Claire McHewitt, won a $1000 cash grant.
Daisha P. from Varina High was the runner-up with her “Motivation to Become an Inspiration” entry.
The winning video was broadcast during the 60th annual Grammy Awards on CBS 6 and continued to air through June 2018.
Finalists for 2018:
-
-
- “Motivation to Become an Inspiration” — Daisha P. from Varina High
- “N4M Football” — Caroline W. from Manchester High
- “Drinking Can Wait, the Adventure Can’t” — Corinna C. from Patrick Henry High
- “The Process of Filming” — Haley O. from Atlee High
- “What Drives Me” –– Hailey S. from Lee-Davis High
-
2017 Winners
Trey S. from Varina High School won the top prize in the 2017 competition with his video, “I Do It For My Dad.” He scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.
Finalists for 2017:
“Aspirations” — Joi B. from Varina High
“Good Choices” — Bryan D. from Lee-Davis High
“Live” — Mia D. from Manchester High
“Snapchat” — Jayla P. from Varina High
“I Do It For My Dad” — Trey S. from Varina High
2016 Winners
Jordan Carey from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video, “My Sisters Keeper.” Jordan scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.
Finalists for 2016:
-
-
- “Stop Drinking Start Living” — Alec G. from Manchester High
- “My Sisters Keeper” — Jordan C. from Varina High
- “Freeze Frame” from Claudisa A. from Hopewell High
- “Be The One” — McKenzie A. from Lee-Davis High
- “Teens Don’t Need to Drink” — Victoria P. from Deep Run High
-
2015 Winners
Anthony Lofton Jr. from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with his video, “Grab Your Future.” Anthony scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lindsey Martin, won a $1000 cash grant.
Finalists for 2015:
-
- “Drowning Dreams” Courtnee A. — Manchester High
- “Grab Your Future” Anthony L. — Varina High
- “It Just Gets in the Way” Spencer D. — Lee-Davis High
- “#NOT4ME” Lori R. — Varina High
- “Reasons Why” Hannah S. — Varina High