Pick winning NOT4ME video entry; help area teen win $1500!

CBS 6 put out the call and area teens responded in a big way! Dozens of area students submitted 20 second videos explaining why underage drinking is not for them as part of the NOT4ME video challenge sponsored by Loveland Distributing and CBS 6.

Students wrote, starred-in and filmed an array of video entries to discouraging underage drinking.

Narrowing it down to five finalists was no easy task a nd now we need your help to choose the winner between now and Jan. 27.

Here are the top five entries:

The winning video will be broadcast during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS on Feb. 10 and continue to run through June 2019.

2018 Winners

Haley O. from Atlee High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video “The Process of Filming.” She scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Claire McHewitt, won a $1000 cash grant.

Daisha P. from Varina High was the runner-up with her “Motivation to Become an Inspiration” entry.

The winning video was broadcast during the 60th annual Grammy Awards on CBS 6 and continued to air through June 2018.

Finalists for 2018:

2017 Winners

Trey S. from Varina High School won the top prize in the 2017 competition with his video, “I Do It For My Dad.” He scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2017:

“Aspirations” — Joi B. from Varina High

“Good Choices” — Bryan D. from Lee-Davis High

“Live” — Mia D. from Manchester High

“Snapchat” — Jayla P. from Varina High

“I Do It For My Dad” — Trey S. from Varina High

2016 Winners

Jordan Carey from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video, “My Sisters Keeper.” Jordan scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2016:

2015 Winners

Anthony Lofton Jr. from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with his video, “Grab Your Future.” Anthony scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lindsey Martin, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2015: