× Richmond Police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting after a shooting victim arrived at VCU Medical Center in a personal vehicle Sunday night.

Police said at 9:48 p.m. they were notified that an adult male arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators are attempting to locate a crime scene in the area of E. Brookland Park Boulevard in the city’s Northside.

Detectives are attempting to interview the victim in an effort to gather additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the exact location of where it took place.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, http://www.7801000 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.