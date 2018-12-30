Melissa surprises social worker who gives 100% to kids of RPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Melissa Hipolit surprised a Richmond Public Schools social worker who goes above and beyond for her students and their families.

Hipolit says she contacted RPS and asked them to give her two employees in the entire school system who should be recognized, and Lisa Jennings was one of them.

Jennings works at two Richmond schools where she oversees more than 900 students. She recently was able to get an RPS family a new home after she found them living and paying rent in a condemned home.

Hipolit surprised Jennings at Francis Elementary school with a bouquet of flowers and $150 worth of gift cards to go shopping with.

“I’m Melissa from Channel 6 and we are here to surprise you with a CBS 6 Gives because we hear you do an amazing job,” said Hipolit.

“Thank you so much. I’m… I’m speechless,” replied Jennings.

While Hipolit was surprising Jennings, she learned that the RPS social worker was bringing in a bike to the school that was a gift for a student.

Colleagues praised Jennings’ devotion to the kids of RPS while going through a personal battle as her mother is undergoes treatment for cancer.

All month long, the CBS 6 news team will be in the community, helping people through random acts of kindness.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.