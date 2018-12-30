Man fighting for his life after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot while inside a vehicle in South Richmond Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 3400 block of Maury Street for reports of random gunfire at approximately 5:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes and Forensics personnel are on scene collecting evidence and attempting to interview any witnesses to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at his time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, http://www.7801000 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.