Driver hits man in wheelchair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man in a wheelchair was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries night after he was struck by a driver in Chesterfield County. Police were called to the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

"A 50-year-old male was in the roadway in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway," a police spokesperson said. "The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene."

The investigation into this crash is on-going.

