2 tickets in Virginia won $1 million in Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. – Who has those million-dollar tickets? That’s the question the Virginia Lottery is asking after two tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing won $1 million each.

Officials say both tickets matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize.

The tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson

College Drive Exxon, 339 North College Drive in Franklin City

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 29 Powerball drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Both stores will each receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning tickets.