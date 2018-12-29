Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man hit by car in Henrico seriously injured

Posted 11:05 pm, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13PM, December 29, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car tonight in Henrico County.

Fire and Rescue officials say was struck by a vehicle near Three Chopt Road and Lauderdale Drive Saturday evening.

Investigators say the man was trying to cross the road and is now  suffering from a leg injury but expected to survive.

Police have yet to release details about the driver or if charges are being pressed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.