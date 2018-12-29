Man hit by car in Henrico seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car tonight in Henrico County.

Fire and Rescue officials say was struck by a vehicle near Three Chopt Road and Lauderdale Drive Saturday evening.

Investigators say the man was trying to cross the road and is now suffering from a leg injury but expected to survive.

Police have yet to release details about the driver or if charges are being pressed.