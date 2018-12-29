× Stylists honor woman’s hair cut appointment after she accidentally crashes her car through beauty salon window

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No injuries were reported after a woman accidentally accelerated her car into a Henrico hair salon Saturday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Henrico Police responded to a call to the Thairapy Salon in Willow Lawn.

A woman, who had arrived at the salon for a hair appointment, accelerated her car into the salon instead of pressing the brakes to park upon pulling in to the parking space.

After the woman was removed from the vehicle, salon staff helped clean her off and cut her hair as scheduled.

No charges will be pressed by the salon owners.