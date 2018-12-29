BRUNCH is served in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- BRUNCH, the sixth restaurant owned by Rueger Restaurant Group, will open January 2, 2019 in Richmond.

The space, cleverly renovated, features open windows, wooden accents, and mural work by local artist, Thomas Demas.

The menu is unsurprisingly brunch-focused.

An extensive cocktail program is planned with the “usual suspects” Jaclyn Beasley, general manager of BRUNCH, said.

“Mimosas, mimosa pitchers, a cider pitcher,” Beasley explained.

Fine Creek Brewing, out of Powhatan, Virginia, will be providing the house beer, a coffee cream ale.

Rick Lyons, owner of BRUNCH, said he hoped this spot will connect the dots between two other establishments of his, Lunch and Supper.

BRUNCH will be open from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily and will open for dinner starting in April.

BRUNCH is located at 2600 W Main Street, at the corner of Main and Robinson.

The renovated space most recently housed Star-lite and, for years prior, Soble's.