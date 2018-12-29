× 21-year-old man dies in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Petersburg early Saturday morning.

Around 1:50 p.m., police were called to the Petersburg East Apartments on the 100 block of Croatan Drive for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was 21-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you believe that you may have seen, or heard anything in the area of this incident please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.