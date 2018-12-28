× Woman arrested, charged in connection to six puppies found shot to death

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — A woman has been arrested and faces a dozen charges in connection to six puppies found shot to death and thrown over an embankment in Augusta County last week.

According to the The Augusta County Sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Betty G. Hemp of Middlebrook was arrested on Thursday and faces 12 charges; six felony counts of animal cruelty and six misdemeanor counts of illegal dumping.

On Saturday, the Augusta County Sherriff’s office and Animal Control discovered the puppies on the 200 block of Troxel Gap Rd in Middlebrook after recieving a report that 6 dogs had been shot and killed.

Hemp was processed and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

The puppies estimated age was between four and six months.