Traditional ceramic shapes with a twist

Posted 12:32 pm, December 28, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Inspired by Native American pottery, Jennifer Chetelat with Carved in Mud Pottery, Inc., shows us how to use vibrant colors and raw clay with gold luster to make beautiful pottery with her unique sgraffito technique. For more information visit http://www.carvedinmudpottery.com.