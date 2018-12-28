Tom teams up with septic tank company to surprise member of CBS 6 family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tom Patton surprised a member of the CBS 6 family who is always working to help others.

“Rob, in the past has nominated his neighbors to CBS 6 Gives for their needs. But this time, Rob really needs help with something, so we’re going to go surprise him,” said Patton.

Rob Byrne has a broken septic tank and was in need of repairs or a replacement.

When Eric Tamourine and Coleman Lyttle with Stamie E. Lyttle Company heard about Rob’s troubles, they offered to help, free of charge. The company specializes in water, septic, storm, sanitary and treatment services.

“We heard about the situation that you are in with your septic system and we just felt compassion for you and we thought this would be a great thing to do for you,” said Tamourine.

“No matter what it takes, they are going to get it up and running for you,” said Patton.

"My God," said Byrne, relieved of the burden lifted off his shoulders.

All month long, the CBS 6 news team will be in the community, helping people through random acts of kindness.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.