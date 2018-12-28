× Sheetz will exchange your unwanted gift cards for their own

RICHMOND, Va. — Did you receive a gift card this holiday season that you have no intentions of using? Sheetz is here to help.

This year, the convenience store chain is offering customers the opportunity to exchange unwanted holiday gift cards for Sheetz gift cards.

The exchange honors cards from more than 200 merchants – like Walmart and Victoria’s Secret, and customers can trade them in for gas, made-to-order food, coffee, smoothies and more.

Customers can see if their gift cards are eligible for exchange by visiting the Sheetz Card Cash website here.