More than two dozen shots fired around Hopewell apartment complex: 'I would like to see more police'

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents of the Davisville and Bland Court Apartments in Hopewell say that they are afraid of their living situation after nearly two dozen shots were fired overnight.

Residents describe hearing multiple rounds of shots and hitting the ground of their apartments with their children to avoid the gunfire.

“I was washing my hands and I could hear all this shooting going on, so I hollered and told my daughter to put the other baby down, everybody get down cause there’s a lot of shooting outside,” an unnamed resident said.

Hopewell Police recovered 20 shell casings from around the scene, and The Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority say that two apartments and at least one car were hit by bullets.

“It’s like they went between the 800 and 900 building and then they moved over to probably the 600 and 700 building and start shooting again,” one resident said. “It’s so dangerous for people to be shooting, shooting around place where people live at.”

Residents say there is not enough police presence in the area and that they do not feel safe at their apartments.

Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority says they are in the process of improving their camera system at Davisville.

Hopewell Police did not respond after being reached out to multiple times.