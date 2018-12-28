× Missing Wisconsin boy found safe in Virginia Beach, mother arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Wisconsin boy who was reported missing out of Sauk County, Wisconsin was located in Virginia Beach, WTKR reports.

Nine-year-old Mason Byrdic was reported missing Sunday, December 23, after his 29-year-old mother Julia Byrdic failed to return him to his grandparents after requesting to take him for a short visit. Sauk County officials believed that Julia fled out of state with the child in a blue rental sedan.

At 2:18 p.m. Thursday, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia Beach Police Department coordinated to find a location that Julia and her son were potentially hiding in. Julia and Mason were found in the back bedroom of a home, and Julia was taken into custody under charges of interference with custody.

Julia will be extradited to Wisconsin. Mason is safe and is currently under the protection of the Virginia Beach Police Department and Child Protective Services, awaiting the arrival of his guardians.