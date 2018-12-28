Melissa surprises RPS social worker who goes above and beyond for her students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Melissa Hipolit surprised a Richmond Public Schools social worker who is making a difference in the lives of a thousand students.

Hipolit says she chose Tracy Wellman because she goes above and beyond to support the students at and Carver Elementary and Lucille Brown Middle schools.

“I found out that she was over at Chippenham Hospital just yesterday working with the staff there to make sure that a few of our families have toys for their children for the holiday,” said Hipolit. “She has also been instrumental in helping some of our students that were recently impacted by gun violence. Her supervisor actually said that Tracy is so phenomenal and is always going beyond the call of duty that is difficult to pinpoint just one specific thing about her.”

Melissa Hipolit surprised Tracy at Carver Elementary school with a bouquet of flowers and $150 worth of gift cards to go shopping with.

“I contacted RPS and said please tell me two employees in the entire school system who should be recognized, and you were one of them,” said Hipolit.

“Thank you so much,” Tracy said with tears. “It’s truly an honor.”

