'Fully involved' fire at Charles City County home displaces residents

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A homeowner will be displaced after a massive fire at a home in Charles City County off of route 106 Thursday evening.

According to Charles City fire, the fire department originally received a call for a forest fire. It was then discovered that the fire was a “fully involved house fire,” and fire crews from New Kent and Henrico were called to assist.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but residents of the home will be displaced.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.