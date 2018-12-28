Man wearing “DOPE” baseball cap wanted in Shockoe Bottom beating and robbery

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is accused of beating another man and robbing him of several hundred dollars earlier this month.

The attack occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 19 in the 2200 block of East Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom.

“RPD detectives have determined through video surveillance images and eyewitness accounts that the attacker left with the victim from Club Rouge, robbed him of several hundred dollars, and then returned to the club where he was seen with an unknown female,” said a police spokesperson.

Police say a blue and gray baseball cap with the word “DOPE” on the was worn by the male suspect and found at the scene of the attack.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect or the woman seen in his company to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.