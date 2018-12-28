Man shot in the leg in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 11:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. The victim, described as in his 20s, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shot at the scene shows a vehicle with severe damage to the front end and front windshield. CBS 6 is working to find out how that vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. A description is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, http://www.7801000 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.