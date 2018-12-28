Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Made in RVA: Viking Knifeworks

Posted 12:33 pm, December 28, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – Local makers Ballard Midyette and James Bernard run Viking Knifeworks out of James’s backyard. The two custom craft high-end knives that come with a name and a story. Jessica got a chance to see their process and she helped grind a knife to a perfect point. To read the stories behind the knives, go to https://groundedinfire.wordpress.com/or http://vikingknifeworks.com/