Made in RVA: Viking Knifeworks

RICHMOND, Va – Local makers Ballard Midyette and James Bernard run Viking Knifeworks out of James’s backyard. The two custom craft high-end knives that come with a name and a story. Jessica got a chance to see their process and she helped grind a knife to a perfect point. To read the stories behind the knives, go to https://groundedinfire.wordpress.com/or http://vikingknifeworks.com/