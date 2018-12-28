RICHMOND, Va – We found the perfect indulgence that will take you back to your childhood with a more sophisticated taste in Nightingale Ice Cream bars. Co-founders Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers took us behind the scenes to see how all of these flavors are custom created right here in Richmond! You can check out their website at http://www.nightingaleicecream.com/.
Made in RVA: Nightingale Ice Cream
-
Experience the magic of Disney on Ice
-
The perfect Smoky eye look
-
A Halloween Treat: Eye Ball Cake Pops
-
*Berry delicious shortcake
-
Learn how to make the perfect pizza on the grill
-
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Shrimp Piccata
-
EGGScellent egg recipes from the Virginia Egg Council
-
Holiday gift guide with Jewelers of America
-
Come out and enjoy the 17th Street Market’s Grand Opening
-
Making Culinary Magic in the Kitchen
-
-
Cake For a Great Cause
-
Halloween Cocktails
-
Richmond Restaurant Week arrives; here are all the mouth-watering menus