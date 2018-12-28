Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Made in RVA: Nightingale Ice Cream

RICHMOND, Va – We found the perfect indulgence that will take you back to your childhood with a more sophisticated taste in Nightingale Ice Cream bars. Co-founders Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers took us behind the scenes to see how all of these flavors are custom created right here in Richmond! You can check out their website at http://www.nightingaleicecream.com/. 