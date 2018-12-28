Made in RVA: Hummingbird Gardens

RICHMOND, Va – Maker Amanda Montgomery turned her front yard into Hummingbird Gardens. She grows herbs, edible flowers and cut flowers for people and businesses all over the Richmond area. Amanda shares her love of gardening and educating others through her business. Find out more at http://www.hbgrva.com/
