Kroger recalls ‘cooked’ shrimp products due to a potential health hazard
Kroger has announced a recall for several of its cooked shrimp products which might actually be raw.
The products may be under-cooked which could cause contamination from spoilage organisms or pathogens, Kroger announced.
Due to a potential health hazard, customers who purchased one of the products should not eat it, the company said.
Here is the list of products affected:
Kroger says customers can return the product to this store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions can contact the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.