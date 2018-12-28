Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Kroger recalls ‘cooked’ shrimp products due to a potential health hazard

Posted 1:21 pm, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:25PM, December 28, 2018

Kroger has announced a recall for several of its cooked shrimp products which might actually be raw.

The products may be under-cooked which could cause contamination from spoilage organisms or pathogens, Kroger announced.

Due to a potential health hazard, customers who purchased one of the products should not eat it, the company said.

Here is the list of products affected:

Kroger says customers can return the product to this store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.