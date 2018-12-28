× Kroger recalls ‘cooked’ shrimp products due to a potential health hazard

Kroger has announced a recall for several of its cooked shrimp products which might actually be raw.

The products may be under-cooked which could cause contamination from spoilage organisms or pathogens, Kroger announced.

Due to a potential health hazard, customers who purchased one of the products should not eat it, the company said.

Here is the list of products affected: