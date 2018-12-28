× Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Science Museum & Lewis Ginter

RICHMOND, Va.– Noon Year’s Eve the Science Museum of Virginia

The Museum is sending 2018 out with a bang with the family-favorite Noon Year’s Eve. On Monday, December 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. guests who can’t (or don’t want to) stay up until midnight are invited to ring in the new year early. The Museum opens at 9 a.m. so guests can count down to noon with an unconventional ball drop. Starting at 10 a.m., guests can make wearable decorations, wish wands and noisemakers to prepare for the noon-time celebration, then sign a huge resolution banner.

At noon, 2,019 bouncy balls and paper confetti, dropped from a giant sphere several stories above the crowd, will bring the Museum’s rotunda to life so the excited crowd can celebrate the (almost) beginning of 2019. To conclude the event, there is a Bernoulli Blower ping pong ball science demonstration at 1 p.m. Because of the popularity of Noon Year’s Eve, the Museum is capping attendance at 2,500 this year. Tickets are first come, first served on the day of the event. The Museum is not offering advance ticket sales for Noon Year’s Eve. Details at https://smv.org/upcoming-events/noon-years-eve

And happening at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden New Year’s Eve Family Frolic 2 – 5 p.m.

Enjoy fun family activities all afternoon with the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic. Live music with the Ululating Mummies, a parade and more.

Activities include:

Photo opportunities with the Garden Keeper — bring your cameras!

Make your own New Year’s party hat

Write your wish for 2019 and add it to our “wishing chain”

Be a part of the annual Garden tradition: “Rolling in the New Year” by rolling down the hill to the Cochrane Rose Garden.

Those who attend the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic and who are already in the Garden can stay to attend Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights (5 -10 p.m.) Details https://www.lewisginter.org/event/new-years-eve-family-frolic/

River City Reflections at Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights 5 – 7 p.m. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights continues through Jan. 7, 2019.

Start your new year off by sharing your wish for Richmond! River City Reflections will be at Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights with all the supplies you’ll need to let your illuminated wish set sail in our Conservatory pools at GardenFest.

The Garden partners with VMFA for an activity celebrating “Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa” and the importance of connections. Guests can make a mask representing their community.Saturday, January 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Kelly Education Center Library Regular Garden admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors 55+; $8 children age 3 -12; free for children under age 3. For more details visit https://www.lewisginter.org/event/mask-making-activity/.

2018 Dominion-Energy-GardenFest-of-Lights-Fountain-Garden-by-Tom-Hennessy.