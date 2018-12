Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two gunmen got away with cash after an armed robbery at a convenience store near the Petersburg City and Prince George County line.

Crime Insider sources say two men walked in to the Kwik Mart at 2328 E Washington St. and robbed the store before leaving on foot.

Forensic officers and detectives are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.