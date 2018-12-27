Tom Euler provides music with soul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tom Euler may be young, but he’s wise beyond his years when it comes to playing the blues. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter from Virginia has already racked up numerous accolades including the 2018 “The Male Artist of the Year in Jazz, Blues and Soul” from the Josie Awards in Dollywood. Here he is performing “Bridge You Ain’t Burnt.”

You can catch Tom performing with the Bobby “Blackhat” Band at the New Year’s Spectacular on Monday, December 31st at the Kimball Theater in Williamsburg. You can also see him on Friday, January 18th at Willby’s Cafe in White Stone, Virginia.

For more information you can visit www.tomeuler.com