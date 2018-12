Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - How about starting your day off with a funky beat? Johnny Lee Long and his band made a return visit to Virginia This Morning. Johnny Lee Long is the frontman of the group, and he has been entertaining audiences for decades. They entertained us with the songs “Gweta Funk” and “Dazz.”

For more information on how to book this high energy band for your next event, you can go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/johnny.l.long.