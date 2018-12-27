× Publix signs lease to anchor new Carytown Exchange shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. – Publix has officially executed its lease to anchor the new Carytown Exchange shopping center in Richmond.

The 45,000 square feet grocery store, which will employ approximately 140 associates, will be located at the corner of Ellwood Ave. and S. Thompson St. in Carytown.

“We are excited to be moving forward with this project and are committed to bringing Carytown the premier service and quality we are known for and has earned us recognition throughout the industry,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager. “We look forward to being a part of this wonderful and vibrant community, as well as being active and present partners.”

Publix and Florida-based Regency Centers have been in negotiations for months to relocate their lease they had at the former Martin’s in the Richmond Shopping Center.

The $40 million, privately-funded Carytown Exchange will be managed by Regency Centers.

The development, which will replace the Richmond Shopping Center, is projected to be 20,000 square feet larger than the existing shopping center and bring retail shops up along Cary Street, to “engage with pedestrians.”

Publix currently operates 10 stores in the Richmond area. Officials say an opening date for the Carytown store has not been confirmed at this time.