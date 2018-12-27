Preemies get dressed up for Christmas at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The Newborn Intensive Care Unit team at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU made sure Christmas was special for the families of preemies.

Being in the hospital with a preemie can be hard any time of year, but it’s especially difficult when you can’t be at home celebrating with your family.

So, the NICU nurses made sure each preemie received a holiday outfit, blanket, book and visit from Santa, who was actually one of the NICU doctors.

The families then attended a catered Christmas dinner.