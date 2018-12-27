Police warn of large flock of vultures loafing near Randolph-Macon College

ASHLAND, Va. – Ashland Police are warning residents and students of a large flock of vultures near Randolph-Macon College and in the area of the College Park neighborhood.

Police say the vultures are “loafing” in the area and could cause property damage to homes and cars.

The police department says they will conduct a vulture nuisance abatement effort in the area over the next two weeks. They will use noise-makers and other tools to deter the vultures from lingering and encourage the flock of vultures to move on safely without harming them.

Police are advising residents that they will hear “booming” or other sounds effects at various points throughout this time period.