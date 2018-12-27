Jazz standards with Overbrook

RICHMOND, Va. - RICHMOND, Va – Jazz quartet Overbrook treated us to a performance of “Cherokee.” The group consists of Matthew Woodhouse on drums, Chris O’Leary on bass, David Wright playing piano and tenor saxophone and Adam Elwood on baritone.
