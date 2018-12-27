Glorious sounds from the Mt. Gilead choir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Mt. Gilead choir filled our studio with their amazing voices. They are still celebrating the release of their CD, “Flow with the Spirit” that came out last December and is now available.

This talented ensemble sang “Forever Reign” off their new CD. Mt. Gilead International Ministries will hold a New Year’s Eve special worship service on Monday, December 31st at 10:30pm. The church is located at 2501 Mount Gilead Boulevard in Richmond. The CD “Flow With the Spirit” is available at www.MtGileadFGIM.org.