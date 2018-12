Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The popular Richmond-based band, “Vexine” made a return visit to our show to perform, “237.” The group features front woman Sarah Gleason, Paul Pearce, Michael Skiffington and Jorge Santamaria.

You can catch them live in concert on Saturday, January 12th at 10pm at the Norfolk Taproom on Granby Street in Norfolk. For more information about that performance and more, you can visit them at www.vexine.com.